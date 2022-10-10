AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,740,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 71.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of T traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,144,449. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

