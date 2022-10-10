Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AUPH shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 133,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $7.35 on Monday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 178.32%. The company had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

