Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) traded down 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.22. 37,057 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,275,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
Aurora Innovation Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.
About Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
