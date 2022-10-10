Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.36.

ALV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Autoliv from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Autoliv from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, SEB Equities cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In related news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 162,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.35 per share, for a total transaction of $12,889,296.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,053,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,358,397.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 162,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.35 per share, for a total transaction of $12,889,296.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,053,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,358,397.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $41,361.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,763.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 374,916 shares of company stock worth $29,565,398 and have sold 2,496 shares worth $209,361. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Autoliv Stock Down 1.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $72.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.86 and a 200-day moving average of $76.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.64. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.