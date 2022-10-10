B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 13,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total value of C$62,231.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$139,619.20. In other news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 13,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total value of C$62,231.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$139,619.20. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 83,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.31, for a total transaction of C$358,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,490,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,044,895.45. Insiders have sold 105,321 shares of company stock valued at $455,712 in the last quarter.

B2Gold Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of BTO opened at C$4.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 8.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.84. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$487.55 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

