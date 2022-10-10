BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,000

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 965 ($11.66) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 960 ($11.60) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $888.75.

BAE Systems stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.86. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $41.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BAE Systems by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $913,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

