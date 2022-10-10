BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,000

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 965 ($11.66) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 960 ($11.60) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $888.75.
BAE Systems Stock Up 2.4 %
BAE Systems stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.86. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $41.14.
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
