Bailard Inc. Acquires 288 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after purchasing an additional 648,217 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,607,436,000 after purchasing an additional 218,908 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $836,159,000 after purchasing an additional 320,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $839,720,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE EW traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.16. 47,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,268. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,161 shares of company stock valued at $6,872,971. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.