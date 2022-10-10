Bailard Inc. Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.50. 460,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,646,833. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $82.20 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $116.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

