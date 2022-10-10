Bailard Inc. Buys 131 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $11,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

IJH stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $225.81. 197,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,285. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.76. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

