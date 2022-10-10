Bailard Inc. Buys 4,179 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.76. 356,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,703,061. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.43.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

