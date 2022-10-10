Bailard Inc. Buys 5,193 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REET. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,048,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,293,000. Finally, Wilshire Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,637,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:REET traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,722. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $30.78.

