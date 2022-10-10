Bailard Inc. Has $17.95 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63,754 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $17,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.31. 143,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,984,980. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $116.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.53.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

