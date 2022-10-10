Bailard Inc. Has $8.57 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.83. 1,700,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,151,254. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.65.

