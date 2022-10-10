Bailard Inc. Sells 468 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $240.26. 40,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.81 and its 200-day moving average is $239.58.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,745.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,745.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,715,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

