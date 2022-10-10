Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock Position Increased by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,720 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $501,229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 312.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,252,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587,722 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,026 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NYSE BKR opened at $22.84 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.52.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other news, Director Michael R. Dumais bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

