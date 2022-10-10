Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Receives C$11.61 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.07.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

TSE BLDP opened at C$8.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.13. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of C$7.46 and a twelve month high of C$24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 15.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.