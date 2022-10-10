Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $9,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,812,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,566,000 after acquiring an additional 276,883 shares during the period. SCHRODERS IS Ltd raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 481.5% during the 2nd quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd now owns 1,430,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,298 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,171,000 after purchasing an additional 804,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 904,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,628,000 after purchasing an additional 23,794 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.74. The stock had a trading volume of 219,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,275. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $78.87 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day moving average is $90.33.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.