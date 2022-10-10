Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,549 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $23,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 31,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 86,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.45. The stock had a trading volume of 471,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,881,908. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average is $62.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

