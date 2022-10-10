Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,280,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,140,000 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $82,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 99.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. bought a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 25.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.64.

NASDAQ JD traded down $2.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.54. The stock had a trading volume of 512,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,563,434. The company has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of -68.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.38. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $92.69.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

