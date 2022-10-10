Banco Santander S.A. Has $11.70 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,370 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.73% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $11,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 225,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,734. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.39. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $75.12 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

