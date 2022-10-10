Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 159,927 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,927 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 0.4% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $31,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $46.56. 505,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,225,915. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.19 and a fifty-two week high of $70.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average of $55.12.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

