Banco Santander S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,013,778,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 320.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,486,000 after buying an additional 138,379 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Booking by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG traded down $6.18 on Monday, reaching $1,678.98. 16,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,724. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,895.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,006.29. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Booking to $2,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,528.70.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.