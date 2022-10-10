Banco Santander S.A. Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,581 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $18,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,302,657,000 after buying an additional 276,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $538,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,955 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,418,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $463,090,000 after purchasing an additional 301,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855,301 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $253,657,000 after purchasing an additional 65,561 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,283,704. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94. The company has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

