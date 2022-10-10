Banco Santander S.A. Sells 49,458 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,513 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 49,458 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,854 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $736,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of American Express by 726.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 61,889 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 54,402 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXP traded down $1.20 on Monday, hitting $137.80. 153,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623,153. The company has a market capitalization of $103.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.88. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.94.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

