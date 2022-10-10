Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.4% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 110,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.79.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.1 %

BAC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,433,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,257,535. The company has a market cap of $246.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

