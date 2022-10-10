Bank of America Trims Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Target Price to $45.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUV. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.17.

Shares of LUV opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $54.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,756 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,066 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after buying an additional 33,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,278 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 21,928 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

