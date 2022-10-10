Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.03

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bank of East Asia in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.0538 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.41%. This is a boost from Bank of East Asia’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

