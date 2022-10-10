Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.03

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bank of East Asia in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34.
The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of East Asia (BKEAY)
