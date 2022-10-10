Barclays Cuts Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target to $340.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $345.00 to $340.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $347.63.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $276.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $305.89 and a 200 day moving average of $317.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. Waters has a twelve month low of $269.37 and a twelve month high of $375.24.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 404.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

