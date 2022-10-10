Barclays Lowers Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) to Sell

Barclays lowered shares of Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has C$5.00 target price on the stock.

Computer Modelling Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$5.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.08. The stock has a market cap of C$405.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96. Computer Modelling Group has a 12 month low of C$4.01 and a 12 month high of C$5.72.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.