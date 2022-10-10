Barclays Lowers Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Price Target to 190.00

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from 200.00 to 190.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

WILYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Demant A/S from 325.00 to 265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cheuvreux lowered Demant A/S from a hold rating to a reduce rating and lowered their target price for the stock from 290.00 to 215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $223.33.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

Shares of WILYY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 952. Demant A/S has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $26.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.66.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

