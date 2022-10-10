Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for FDM Group (LON:FDM)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,190 ($14.38) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of LON FDM opened at GBX 668 ($8.07) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 764.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 885.11. The company has a market cap of £729.40 million and a PE ratio of 2,226.67. FDM Group has a 12-month low of GBX 612 ($7.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,344 ($16.24).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a GBX 17 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.00%.

In related news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren purchased 67 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 743 ($8.98) per share, with a total value of £497.81 ($601.51).

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

