Barclays Trims Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Target Price to $39.00

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BKR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.52.

NYSE BKR opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.21 and a beta of 1.42. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.44%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

