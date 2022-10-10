Battle Infinity Trading 3.6% Lower This Week (IBAT)

Battle Infinity (IBAT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last week, Battle Infinity has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Battle Infinity token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Battle Infinity has a total market cap of $9.61 million and approximately $164,589.00 worth of Battle Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Battle Infinity Token Profile

Battle Infinity’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,174,148,481 tokens. Battle Infinity’s official website is battleinfinity.io. Battle Infinity’s official Twitter account is @ibatofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Battle Infinity’s official message board is www.instagram.com/battleinfinityofficial.

Battle Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Battle Infinity (IBAT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Battle Infinity has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Battle Infinity is 0.0031562 USD and is up 12.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $346,373.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://battleinfinity.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Battle Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Battle Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Battle Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

