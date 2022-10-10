Battle World Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $19.12 Million (BWO)

Battle World (BWO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Battle World token can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Battle World has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Battle World has a total market capitalization of $19.12 million and approximately $314,917.00 worth of Battle World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Battle World Token Profile

Battle World’s genesis date was April 10th, 2022. Battle World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,743,474 tokens. The official message board for Battle World is medium.com/@battleworldgame. Battle World’s official Twitter account is @battleworldgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. Battle World’s official website is battleworld.game.

Battle World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Battle World (BWO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Battle World has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,655,084 in circulation. The last known price of Battle World is 0.32725084 USD and is down -2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $557,336.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://battleworld.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Battle World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Battle World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Battle World using one of the exchanges listed above.

