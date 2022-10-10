Beam (BEAM) Price Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $21.75 million and $2.56 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00279462 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00105884 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00070165 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 91.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 124,995,960 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is https://reddit.com/r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Beam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam (BEAM) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate BEAM through the process of mining. Beam has a current supply of 124,972,160. The last known price of Beam is 0.17712907 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $771,413.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.beam.mw/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

