Beethoven X (BEETS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $6.69 Million

Beethoven X (BEETS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last week, Beethoven X has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Beethoven X token can now be bought for $0.0361 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beethoven X has a total market capitalization of $6.69 million and approximately $16,068.00 worth of Beethoven X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beethoven X alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003175 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Beethoven X Profile

Beethoven X’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Beethoven X’s total supply is 62,607,897 tokens. The official website for Beethoven X is www.beethovenx.io. Beethoven X’s official message board is beethovenxio.medium.com. Beethoven X’s official Twitter account is @beethoven_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beethoven X

According to CryptoCompare, “Beethoven X (BEETS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Fantom platform. Beethoven X has a current supply of 62,607,897 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Beethoven X is 0.03838235 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $15,189.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.beethovenx.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beethoven X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beethoven X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beethoven X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beethoven X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beethoven X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.