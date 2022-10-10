Beethoven X (BEETS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $6.69 Million

Beethoven X (BEETS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last week, Beethoven X has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Beethoven X token can now be bought for $0.0361 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beethoven X has a total market capitalization of $6.69 million and approximately $16,068.00 worth of Beethoven X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003175 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000796 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Beethoven X Profile
Beethoven X’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Beethoven X’s total supply is 62,607,897 tokens. The official website for Beethoven X is www.beethovenx.io. Beethoven X’s official message board is beethovenxio.medium.com. Beethoven X’s official Twitter account is @beethoven_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Beethoven X
