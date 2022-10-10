Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 27 ($0.33) price target on the stock.

Pan African Resources Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of PAF stock opened at GBX 17.18 ($0.21) on Thursday. Pan African Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.50 ($0.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 24.50 ($0.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £329.26 million and a P/E ratio of 429.50.

Pan African Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. Pan African Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.27%.

About Pan African Resources

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

