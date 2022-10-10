BETCOIN (BET) Price Reaches $0.0310 on Major Exchanges

BETCOIN (BET) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, BETCOIN has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BETCOIN has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $99,675.00 worth of BETCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BETCOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BETCOIN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003199 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BETCOIN Profile

BETCOIN’s genesis date was September 8th, 2022. BETCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for BETCOIN is www.betcoin.fund. BETCOIN’s official Twitter account is @betcoinfund.

BETCOIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BETCOIN (BET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BETCOIN has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BETCOIN is 0.03554608 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,958.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at www.betcoin.fund.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BETCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BETCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BETCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BETCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BETCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.