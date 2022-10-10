Betswap.gg Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (BSGG)

Betswap.gg (BSGG) traded down 27.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, Betswap.gg has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar. One Betswap.gg token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Betswap.gg has a total market cap of $4.73 million and $134,785.00 worth of Betswap.gg was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Betswap.gg

Betswap.gg launched on January 1st, 2022. Betswap.gg’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Betswap.gg is betswap.gg. The Reddit community for Betswap.gg is https://reddit.com/r/betswapgg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Betswap.gg is medium.com/@betswapgg. Betswap.gg’s official Twitter account is @betswapgg.

Buying and Selling Betswap.gg

According to CryptoCompare, “Betswap.gg (BSGG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Betswap.gg has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Betswap.gg is 0.00388912 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $166,229.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://betswap.gg/.”

