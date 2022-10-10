Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.65

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.65 and last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 12501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BYND. Mizuho upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.47.

Beyond Meat Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average of $30.02.

Insider Activity at Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.08 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 71.78%. Beyond Meat’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $33,007.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,086.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 110.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 1,657.1% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4,288.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

