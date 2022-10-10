BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) is Emfo LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Emfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the period. BHP Group accounts for 3.3% of Emfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Emfo LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 262.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 609.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

BHP traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $51.12. 196,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,382,863. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $79.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

BHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,925.02.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

