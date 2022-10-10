BidiPass Price Reaches $0.0002 (BDP)

BidiPass (BDP) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One BidiPass token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BidiPass has a total market cap of $69,166.65 and approximately $11.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BidiPass Token Profile

BidiPass’ launch date was December 1st, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 tokens. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BidiPass

According to CryptoCompare, “BidiPass (BDP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. BidiPass has a current supply of 1,500,000,000 with 386,631,336.787443 in circulation. The last known price of BidiPass is 0.00018037 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $11.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bidipass.org/.”

