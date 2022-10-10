Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells $887,081.20 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total value of $887,081.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,881.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Bill.com Stock Down 6.6 %
BILL opened at $138.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.09.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Bill.com
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bill.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,547,000 after buying an additional 98,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after buying an additional 269,438 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Bill.com by 12.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,321,000 after buying an additional 633,046 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Bill.com by 158.0% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,568,000 after buying an additional 1,217,399 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
