Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells $887,081.20 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total value of $887,081.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,881.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bill.com Stock Down 6.6 %

BILL opened at $138.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.09.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BILL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bill.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,547,000 after buying an additional 98,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after buying an additional 269,438 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Bill.com by 12.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,321,000 after buying an additional 633,046 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Bill.com by 158.0% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,568,000 after buying an additional 1,217,399 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

