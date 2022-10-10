Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Trading Down 8.3% Following Insider Selling

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $126.39 and last traded at $127.01. Approximately 57,923 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,222,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.54.

Specifically, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,071,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,072,662.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,071,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,219 shares of company stock worth $31,235,150. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bill.com to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.09.

Bill.com Trading Down 6.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.09.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at $225,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 8.3% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 35,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 12.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 540,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,467,000 after purchasing an additional 58,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 168.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 90,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 57,051 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

