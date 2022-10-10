Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $385.48

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $385.48 and last traded at $397.85, with a volume of 17035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $428.93.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $485.95 and a 200-day moving average of $509.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 170.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth $48,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

