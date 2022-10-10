Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.50. 10,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,623,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Biohaven from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $771.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.82.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The firm had revenue of $215.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $148.04 per share, with a total value of $5,625,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,583,658 shares in the company, valued at $382,484,730.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the second quarter worth $208,365,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the second quarter worth $182,866,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the second quarter worth $150,062,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the second quarter worth $101,821,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the fourth quarter worth $93,941,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

