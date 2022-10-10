BITAY Coin (BITAY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $16.50 Million

BITAY Coin (BITAY) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One BITAY Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITAY Coin has a market cap of $16.50 million and $11,790.00 worth of BITAY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BITAY Coin has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITAY Coin Token Profile

BITAY Coin’s genesis date was April 18th, 2022. BITAY Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BITAY Coin’s official message board is bitayturkiye.medium.com. BITAY Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitayturkiye. The official website for BITAY Coin is www.bitay.com.tr/en.

BITAY Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITAY Coin (BITAY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITAY Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITAY Coin is 0.01640245 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $820.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitay.com.tr/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITAY Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITAY Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITAY Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

