Bitcoin Pay (BTCPAY) Price Hits $1.76 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Pay (BTCPAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Bitcoin Pay has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $77,244.00 worth of Bitcoin Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Pay has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Pay token can now be purchased for approximately $1.76 or 0.00009218 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Pay alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003175 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Bitcoin Pay

Bitcoin Pay was first traded on August 3rd, 2022. Bitcoin Pay’s total supply is 20,558,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,352,907 tokens. Bitcoin Pay’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinpay_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Pay is https://reddit.com/r/btcpay_btc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Pay’s official website is www.bitcoinpay.exchange. Bitcoin Pay’s official message board is www.instagram.com/bitcoinpayofficial.

Bitcoin Pay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Pay (BTCPAY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Pay has a current supply of 20,558,089.560706 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Pay is 2.14605093 USD and is up 12.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $22,723.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitcoinpay.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.