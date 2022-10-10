Bitspawn (SPWN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,477.00

Bitspawn (SPWN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Bitspawn has a market capitalization of $298,414.20 and approximately $1,477.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitspawn coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitspawn has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003175 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000086 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitspawn launched on June 13th, 2021. Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,955,549,971 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. Bitspawn’s official website is bitspawn.io. Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitspawn network is driven by the SPWN token, which provides utility in establishing a marketplace of competitive events and community rewards.SPWN has multi-level functionality: medium of exchange on the network, wallet staking, gaming rewards and progression, and community governance are core utility functions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitspawn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitspawn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitspawn using one of the exchanges listed above.

