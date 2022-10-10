BlackHat Price Tops $0.0829 on Exchanges (BLKC)

BlackHat (BLKC) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. One BlackHat coin can currently be bought for $0.0829 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular exchanges. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $728,309.80 and approximately $86,844.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat was first traded on March 30th, 2021. BlackHat’s total supply is 9,656,565 coins and its circulating supply is 8,788,324 coins. BlackHat’s official website is blackhatco.in. The official message board for BlackHat is medium.com/@blackhatcoin. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin.

Buying and Selling BlackHat

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat (BLKC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. BlackHat has a current supply of 9,656,565.4206477 with 7,604,715 in circulation. The last known price of BlackHat is 0.08290808 USD and is down -5.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $83,854.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackhatco.in.”

